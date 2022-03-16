Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 387 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $182.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

