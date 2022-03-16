Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 424 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 212.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,470,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $270.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.21 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.