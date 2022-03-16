Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.61.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.