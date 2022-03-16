Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $105.14 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 971,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF makes up about 12.5% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $105,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 87,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

ACWV opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.78. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22.

