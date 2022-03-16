Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $19.75

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.75, but opened at $24.16. Li Auto shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 751,036 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.69.
The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.00 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $221,102,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in Li Auto by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $98,126,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Li Auto by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,153 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
