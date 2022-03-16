Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $19.75

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.75, but opened at $24.16. Li Auto shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 751,036 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

Get Li Auto alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.00 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $221,102,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in Li Auto by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $98,126,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Li Auto by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,153 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.