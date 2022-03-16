Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LTH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.22.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38. Life Time Group has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $23.37.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000.

