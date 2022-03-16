Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.22.

Life Time Group stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

