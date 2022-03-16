LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) CFO Jesse Michael Bruff Sells 18,401 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LFST traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. 2,176,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,521. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LFST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.