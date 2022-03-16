LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives $22.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.
LFST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.
Shares of LFST opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $29.81.
About LifeStance Health Group (Get Rating)
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
