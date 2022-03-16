LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives $22.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

LFST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of LFST opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $29.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,811,000 after buying an additional 2,607,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,583,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,150,000 after buying an additional 1,114,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after buying an additional 699,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,186,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

