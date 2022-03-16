Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Down 25.4% in February

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 51,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LINC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
About Lincoln Educational Services (Get Rating)
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
