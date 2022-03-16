Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Down 25.4% in February

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 51,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LINC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,543. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Lincoln Educational Services (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.