Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 426.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.08. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

