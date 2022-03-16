Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €335.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) has been given a €335.00 ($368.13) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) price target on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) price objective on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($359.34) target price on Linde in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €294.85 ($324.01).

Shares of LIN opened at €266.35 ($292.69) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €272.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €276.03. Linde has a 52-week low of €204.80 ($225.05) and a 52-week high of €309.35 ($339.95).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

