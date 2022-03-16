Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the February 13th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS LTUM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 287,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,485. Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 million, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.29.
About Lithium (Get Rating)
