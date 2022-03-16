Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the February 13th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS LTUM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 287,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,485. Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 million, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

