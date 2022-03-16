Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56 on Exchanges

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,521.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,701.27 or 0.06666188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.69 or 0.00268235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.36 or 0.00723965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00064894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.42 or 0.00467455 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.52 or 0.00364041 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars.

