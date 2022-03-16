Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.100-$13.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 M-$99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.99 billion.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,419,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,839. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.11 and its 200-day moving average is $230.50. The company has a market cap of $155.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $172.31 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.