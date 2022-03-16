LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Update

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,982 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 113,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 44,919 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,044,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.
About LSI Industries (Get Rating)
LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.
