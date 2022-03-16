Luby’s, Inc. (LUB) to Issue Dividend of $0.50 on March 28th

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 12th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Luby’s stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81. Luby’s has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Luby’s by 119.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Luby’s by 4,836.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luby’s by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

