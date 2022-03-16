Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $4.64

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $5.39. Lufax shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 271,417 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie cut shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.01.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Lufax by 9.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 19.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 463.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lufax by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

