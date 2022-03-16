Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Announces Earnings Results

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Luna Innovations updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LUNA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $229.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -725.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 33.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

