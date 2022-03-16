M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $938.00

Shares of M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 938 ($12.20) and last traded at GBX 938 ($12.20), with a volume of 56023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 890 ($11.57).

The stock has a market capitalization of £508.67 million and a PE ratio of 14.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 835.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 819.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

In other news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.72), for a total transaction of £22,462.24 ($29,209.67).

About M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.