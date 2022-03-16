M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MWE opened at GBX 67 ($0.87) on Wednesday. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 12-month low of GBX 43.06 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 91 ($1.18). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of £59.29 million and a PE ratio of 20.71.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Monday, March 7th.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antenna; Water Control and Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

