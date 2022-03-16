M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWEGet Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MWE opened at GBX 67 ($0.87) on Wednesday. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 12-month low of GBX 43.06 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 91 ($1.18). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of £59.29 million and a PE ratio of 20.71.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Monday, March 7th.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge (Get Rating)

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antenna; Water Control and Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

