Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $139.21

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $139.21 and traded as low as $132.90. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $133.38, with a volume of 10,430 shares changing hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.32.
Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.
