MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$30.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.
MAG Silver stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.65 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.13.
MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
