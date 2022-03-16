MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$30.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

MAG Silver stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.65 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,982,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after purchasing an additional 213,242 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,098 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after acquiring an additional 111,693 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after acquiring an additional 66,526 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after acquiring an additional 346,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

