Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $29.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $21.56 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $14,232,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

