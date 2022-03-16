Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Update

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLVF. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:MLVF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. 7,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,999. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $123.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

