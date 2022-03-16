MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in MamaMancini’s were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at $59,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at $87,000. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Taglich Brothers reduced their target price on MamaMancini’s from $4.85 to $3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MamaMancini’s stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The company has a market cap of $56.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.94. MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

MamaMancini’s Profile (Get Rating)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.