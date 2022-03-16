Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.76

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.76 and traded as high as C$29.53. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$29.25, with a volume of 211,216 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.80.

The company has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.80%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

