Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives $58.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Marathon Digital stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,805,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,081,580. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.26 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a current ratio of 49.89.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $20,731,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,738,000 after buying an additional 247,999 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

