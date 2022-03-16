Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Trading Down 2.9%

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 46,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 428,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRAI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Marpai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Marpai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marpai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marpai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Marpai Inc is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc is based in TAMPA, Fla.

