Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marqeta traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 104884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

