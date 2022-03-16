Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.
MBII has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $136.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.33. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.
About Marrone Bio Innovations (Get Rating)
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.