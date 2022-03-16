Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

MBII has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $136.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.33. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 81,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 71,656 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 676.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53,132 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 69,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

