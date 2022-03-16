Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.98

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRTN shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.11.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $174,767.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,324 shares of company stock valued at $466,389. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 49,528.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after buying an additional 1,956,355 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,938,000 after buying an additional 509,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,621,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after buying an additional 427,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 20.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after buying an additional 311,945 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.