Matson (NYSE:MATX) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $113.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.87. Matson has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.72.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matson will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $247,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $421,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,746 shares of company stock worth $4,827,977 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 5,981.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,394,000 after buying an additional 1,872,447 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Matson by 72,124.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after acquiring an additional 626,037 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Matson by 768.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 180,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 160,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,414,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,136,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

