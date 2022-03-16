Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

AMD stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.59. The company had a trading volume of 968,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,492,250. The company has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

