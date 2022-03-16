Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. 138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.57. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

