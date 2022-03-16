McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP Philip B. Hawkins Sells 10,862 Shares of Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $906,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.68%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $20,119,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 55,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

