Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.60

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 9434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDNA. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$95.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

