MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

Shares of MGTX opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.50. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MeiraGTx by 3,000.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in MeiraGTx by 7.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MeiraGTx by 17.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,203,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 2.0% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

