Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07

Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Mercury NZ’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16.
Mercury NZ Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury NZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury NZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.