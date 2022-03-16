Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Gary L. Crocker Buys 5,000 Shares

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.14 million, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

