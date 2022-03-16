Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) & AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Head to Head Analysis

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Merus and AbbVie’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus $49.11 million 24.34 -$66.82 million ($1.72) -15.98 AbbVie $56.20 billion 4.88 $11.54 billion $6.45 24.03

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Merus. Merus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Merus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of AbbVie shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Merus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of AbbVie shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Merus and AbbVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus -135.65% -27.26% -16.76% AbbVie 20.54% 164.05% 15.29%

Volatility and Risk

Merus has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbbVie has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Merus and AbbVie, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus 0 1 7 0 2.88 AbbVie 0 4 12 0 2.75

Merus presently has a consensus price target of $41.57, suggesting a potential upside of 51.22%. AbbVie has a consensus price target of $149.31, suggesting a potential downside of 3.13%. Given Merus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Merus is more favorable than AbbVie.

Summary

AbbVie beats Merus on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Merus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions. The company was founded on October 19, 2011 and is headquartered in North Chicago, IL.

