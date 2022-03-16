MetaHash One Day Trading Volume Tops $419,064.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $14.96 million and $419,064.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00046242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,759.11 or 0.06712724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,037.61 or 0.99841718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00040094 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,311,801,429 coins and its circulating supply is 3,141,250,958 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

