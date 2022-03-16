MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) vs. Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Head-To-Head Review

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MGM Growth Properties and Dynex Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties 1 4 3 0 2.25 Dynex Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.90%. Dynex Capital has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.18%. Given Dynex Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than MGM Growth Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Dynex Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties $782.06 million 7.34 $205.50 million $1.37 26.74 Dynex Capital $60.05 million 9.68 $102.26 million $3.45 4.59

MGM Growth Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Growth Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. MGM Growth Properties pays out 153.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynex Capital pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGM Growth Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Dynex Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties 26.28% 3.97% 2.02% Dynex Capital 170.29% 9.87% 1.92%

Summary

Dynex Capital beats MGM Growth Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans, as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The company invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. Dynex Capital was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

