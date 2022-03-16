Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hillman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 86,945 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 16,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $285.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,347,152. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.77 and a 200-day moving average of $310.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.35 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

