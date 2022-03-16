Microsoft Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the software giant on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Microsoft has increased its dividend payment by 10.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Microsoft has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microsoft to earn $10.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $287.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.80.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $828,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $800,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

