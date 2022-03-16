Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.50 Per Share

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MWY opened at GBX 769.04 ($10.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £491.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.17. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 679.47 ($8.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 874 ($11.37). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 777.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 807.94.

In other Mid Wynd International Investment Trust news, insider Alan Scott sold 19,650 shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.12), for a total value of £152,877 ($198,799.74).

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

