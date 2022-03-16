Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the February 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mind Cure Health stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 1,808,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,252. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. Mind Cure Health has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.40.

Get Mind Cure Health alerts:

Mind Cure Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Cure Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Cure Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.