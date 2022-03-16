Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 644,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after buying an additional 232,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 51.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,975 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $44.73.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CFO Michael John Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $28,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

