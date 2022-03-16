Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $178.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.55 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

