Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $94,000 Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SILV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 226,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 73,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 136,027 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.92.

SILV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

